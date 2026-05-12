lifetime-reality-tv-personality-arrested-in-georgia

A Lifetime reality TV personality was arrested and charged following an incident in Georgia last month.

Videos by Suggest

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Little Woman: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy, whose real name is Shirlene King-Pearson, was taken into custody by law enforcement after driving under a suspended license and without insurance near Winder, Georgia, on April 18.

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest, stating that due to her size, responding officers had to place handcuffs on King-Pearson’s wrist in front of her body and double-lock them.

CBS News further reports that jail records showed she was booked at 7:03 p.m. and released early the next morning at 12:50 a.m. Bond amounts of $2,214 and $1,510 were issued through a bondsman.

The reality TV personality first hit the spotlight while appearing on the Lifetime series in 2016. She is a radio host, actress, and talent manager. She has also worked on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for almost a decade.

Along with Little Woman: Atlanta, King-Pearson has appeared on TNT’s Claws. She often refers to herself as the “Queen of Atlanta, boo.”

Details about why King-Pearson’s license was suspended remain unclear.

The Reality TV Personality Speaks Out About Her Arrest

Weeks after the arrest, King-Pearson appeared on the SideDish podcast to speak out about the situation.

While speaking with responding officers, King-Pearson said the situation took a turn when they informed her that there was an arrest warrant in her name.

She noted that she was confused by the warrant, as the ticket linked to it had already been handled. However, the officers also told her her license was suspended.

King-Pearson further revealed that the arrest cost her “about a good three grand.”

She went on to joke that while the officer initially handcuffed her behind, she pretended she couldn’t physically reach. This led to her convincing the officer ot adjust.

Upon her arrival at the station, King-Pearson said that some employees recognized her and asked for photos.