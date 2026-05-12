YouTuber Found Dead After Going Missing: Lil Narcyz Was 23

Polish YouTuber Lil Narcyz has been found dead after a nearly month-long search. He was 23 years old.

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According to TMZ, Lil Narcyz, whose real name is Nikodem Czyżewski, was first reported missing last month, with his family last speaking ot him on April 8. Law enforcement from Gliwice, Poland, confirmed that the influencer was found dead in Zagreb, which is the capital of Croatia.

“The search for the young resident of our region has been ongoing since the report of his disappearance was received,” officials confirmed in a statement on May 5. “Officers from the Gliwice Municipal Police Headquarters were involved in the operation, and with the support of superior units, they verified every tip and every piece of information that could help determine the 23-year-old’s whereabouts.”

The YouTuber was best known for his comedy videos and diss tracks. He had more than 450,000 subscribers. However, he hadn’t been involved with his online channel for some time. His final video was uploaded on the platform in November 2021.

Details about Czyżewski’s death remain unknown.

The YouTuber’s Family Members Speak Out

Meanwhile, Czyżewski’s family has launched fundraising efforts for funeral expenses.

“I am turning to you with a huge request for help in the most difficult moment of my life,” one of the YouTuber’s cousins stated. “My cousin died suddenly in Zagreb. His passing is a huge blow to our family and something we still cannot accept.”

Fans also took to the comment section of Czyżewski’s final YouTube to pay tribute.

“Rest in Peace, little one,” one fan wrote. “I watched you in 2018 and 201. I will miss you!”

Another fan wrote, “I’ve always felt a connection to you, and I just figured it out. You remind me of Gracjan Roztocki.”

A fellow follower added, “R.I.P Narcissus, you influenced my mood in 2018-2020.”

Other YouTube users gave their condolences, despite not really knowing much about the influencer. “I can’t understand what he’s saying, but I basically understand what’s going on,” one user noted. “It’s always sad to lose young people, may he rest in peace.”