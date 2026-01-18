A Nu Metal Icon Turns 55 Today

Nu metal icon Jonathan Davis is celebrating his 55th birthday today!

Videos by Suggest

The Korn lead vocalist was born on Jan. 18, 1971, in Bakersfield, California. Less than 20 years later, Davis began his music career.

The metal icon teamed up with L.A.P.D. bandmates James Shaffer, Reginald Arvizu, and David Silveria, as well as Brian Welch, to form the band, Creep. The group later became Korn, which is famously stylized as KoЯn.

Since 1993, Davis has been deemed the face of Korn. For more than 30 years, the metal band has made a name for itself.

KoЯn has dominated the music charts with multiple #1 albums on the Billboard 200. More than 40 million of the group’s records have been sold worldwide.

The band has also won two Grammy Awards for “Freak on a Leash” and “Here to Stay” as well as two MTV Video Music Awards for “Freak on a Leash.”

Other bands Davis has been a part of include Killbot, Sexart, and Jonathan Davis and the SFA.

Davis has been married twice. He shares his eldest son, Nathan, with his first wife, Renee Perez. His two other sons, Pirate and Zepplin, were through his marriage to Deven, whom he divorced in 2016. She passed away in 2018.

The Metal Icon Once Revealed Which KoЯn Song Is the “Worst”

During a 2022 interview with Metal Hammer, David revealed which KoЯn song he believes is the “worst.”

“‘All in The Family’ is the worst song ever,” he explained. “It’s horrible. We were all drunk in the studio, and I was trying to rap. At the time, we were having a good time, but now I just cringe.”

The song debuted in 1998 and features Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. It is on the band’s third studio album, Follow the Leader.

“I’ve got nothing against Fred,” Davis noted. “It just sucks! We were out of our minds drunk! It shouldn’t have made the record.”

This wasn’t the first time Davis criticized “All in The Family.” He previously referred to the song as “the dumbest f–ing track KoЯn ever did.” He also stated the song is “what drugs and alcohol will do to a motherf—er.”