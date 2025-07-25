North Carolina Woman Found Alive Nine Months After Going Missing

A woman from North Carolina was found after going missing for nine months. In a press release from Inyo County Sheriff’s Office on July 22, officials confirmed Kelsey Pittman’s location.

Police Track Down North Carolina Missing Woman In Colorado After Nine Months

Pittman is currently alive and well in Colorado after she disappeared in November 2024. Her family initially reported her missing after losing contact with her.

Deputies got a tip from someone on February 9 about a suspicious vehicle near “The Pads or Slab City.” This is an off-the-grid community within the California desert, according to PEOPLE. Once they arrived, police confirmed the 2009 Chevrolet HHR belonged to Pittman.

“A thorough search of both the vehicle and the surrounding area, however, revealed no sign of Pittman,” it said. “This led to the initiation of an extensive missing person investigation and search effort.” Although they searched high and low in the vehicle and around the area, they couldn’t find her.

This led to an even more extensive investigation into the missing woman. “ICSO coordinated with multiple law enforcement agencies, drone teams, cadaver dog handlers, and volunteer search and rescue crews,” read the statement.

The search lasted around four months before they finally found her. The sheriff’s office didn’t get into any details on how they tracked down Pittman in July. This was “out of respect for her privacy and that of her family.”

ICSO closed out the statement by thanking investigators for all their help. “We thank our ICSO investigative team, along with the many law enforcement partners, search and rescue volunteers, and community members who assisted in this case and helped share information.”

Due to not having details on the situation, we don’t know if Pittman has continued to cut contact with her family. Seeing as they found her vehicle near an off-the-grid community, it seems she doesn’t want to be found.

Many of the Facebook comments on the press release felt the same. “A lot of people disappear due to personal struggles,” one commenter wrote. “If you haven’t been there, you can’t judge.”

Another person asked everyone to reserve judgment toward Pittman. “We don’t know why she ran. Don’t assume is was some petty reason.”