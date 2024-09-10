‘Ninja Turtles’ Star Peter Renaday Dies at 89

Peter Renaday, iconic to 80s and 90s kids as the original voice of Master Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has died. Renaday was 89.

The beloved voice actor was found dead in his Burbank, California home on Sunday after a welfare check was requested. On Tuesday, law enforcement confirmed to TMZ the news of his passing.

The outlet reported that the situation seems to be natural and is not being treated as a medical examiner’s case.

Renaday was initially cast as Hamato Yoshi/Splinter, the mentor of the titular ninja turtles in 1987. He held the iconic role until the show’s conclusion in 1996.

The Louisiana native also reprised his role during the live-action TMNT: Coming Out of Their Shells concert event. It was recorded at Radio City Music Hall and released on VHS in 1990.

Meanwhile, Peter Renaday’s Ninja Turtles costar Townsend Coleman (who voiced Michelangelo), paid tribute to the late voice actor.

“Folks, I’m devastated this morning to learn of the passing yesterday of our dear sensei, Peter Renaday,” Coleman wrote on X.

“Pete was one of the most genuine, salt of the earth people I have ever known. I will miss him dearly. I had the privilege of visiting with him a month ago and he was as vibrant as ever, at 89 just as endearingly silly, smart and talented as I’ve always known him to be. Ugh, this is hard… a Disney legend and our dear Master Splinter— rest well, my sweet friend,” he concluded.

Peter Renaday Was a Prolific Voice Actor Beyond ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

However, the veteran voice actor’s work stretches beyond his work in TMNT.

His voice acting was also prominently featured in the original Transformers cartoon, several Disney films—where he voiced characters such as the Milkman and Le Petit Café Chef in The Aristocats—and in various video games.

He is also known for providing the voice of Abraham Lincoln in The Hall of Presidents from 1994 to 2008 and for his roles as Henry and Max in the Country Bear Jamboree at Magic Kingdom. Additionally, he voiced several other attractions at Disney Parks. These include Captain Nemo in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and the narrator in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Renaday was born on June 9, 1935, in New Iberia, Louisiana. The actor was previously married to Florence ‘Flo’ Daniel, from 1979 until her passing on February 18, 2011. His late wife served as a secretary in the music department of Walt Disney Studios for over three decades.