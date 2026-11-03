Nicole Taylor Has Sadly Passed Away

Nicole Taylor, one third of the country music trio Taylor Red, has sadly died after being treated for breast cancer. She was 35.

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Taylor’s triplet sisters Nika and Natalie Taylor announced her Sept. 28 death on Nov. 2 in a TikTok video.

“We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor,” Nika said. “We honestly thought she’d be healed here on earth, but now she’s healed in heaven.”

The sisters explained that Nicole had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2022.

“It was an aggressive type. In her words, when she first found out, was ‘God’s gonna use this for his glory,’” Natalie said. “She thought it fearlessly and she said, ‘We’re not going to live in dread during all of this.’ And she even did CrossFit while she was with her chemo treatments. She responded well to treatments and she was declared evidence without disease.”

Nicole was told “nine months later” her cancer had progressed to stage four and she had “around three months to live.”

According to the sisters, she “lived around a year after that prognosis,” and tried to live her life as normally as possible.

“During the time of the more extreme diagnosis, we felt led to not live in fear and claim healing,” Nika said. “She said she had so much peace and we’re really thankful for that,” Natalie added.

“We are still shocked and didn’t think this would happen, but we know she’s not suffering anymore.”

Taylor Red are best known for their songs “Rent Free” and “Country Money.”