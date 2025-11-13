Nicolas Cage Reteaming with ‘Face/Off’ Legend for New Film

Nicolas Cage is re-teaming with his legendary Face/Off director for an upcoming crime biopic.

Nearly thirty years after their unforgettable (and face-swapping) sci-fi action flick, director John Woo and Cage are set to reunite again. They’re tackling the crime biopic Gambino, focusing on notorious New York kingpin Carlo Gambino, Deadline reports.

The movie will follow Cage as Carlo Gambino, a Sicilian butcher’s son who quietly rules New York’s underworld. After his death sends shockwaves through the city, Pulitzer-winning journalist Jimmy Breslin investigates, uncovering the true nature of the man. Through interviews with those who loved and feared him, Breslin reveals Gambino’s hidden ruthlessness.

Carlo Gambino was one of the most notorious figures in American organized crime last century, according to Deadline. The Sicilian boss led the Gambino crime family of New York, wielding significant power in mob affairs for over 50 years until he died in 1976.

Nicolas Cage Upcoming Project with John Woo Has Plenty of Pedigree

The script was penned by George Gallo (Bad Boys franchise) and Oscar-winning Nick Vallelonga (Green Book). Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler), Edward Zeng (Following Harry) of NextG Films, and Robert Daly Jr. and David Lipper (Not Without Hope) from Latigo Films are producing. Cage, Gallo, and Vallelonga will also serve as producers.

Action maestro John Woo, renowned for his signature “bullet ballet” style, is the visionary behind classics like The Killer and Hard Boiled, as well as Hollywood hits like Hard Target, Face/Off, and Mission: Impossible II.

Director John Woo watches as Nicolas Cage aims a pistol in between scenes from the film ‘Face/Off’, 1997. (Photo by Touchstone/Getty Images)

Most recently, Woo directed a remake of The Killer for Peacock, starring Omar Sy, Sam Worthington, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Cage, meanwhile, had a strong 2024 with the horror film Longlegs. He also has several projects in production, including Spider-Noir, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and the John Madden biopic Madden.

Cage and Woo previously reteamed in the World War II film Windtalkers in 2002.