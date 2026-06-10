Nick Reiner Says He’s Being Blocked From Inheritance Left By His Parents Who He Has Been Accused of Killing

Six months after he was accused of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, Nick Reiner has filed a petition to gain access to his trust fund that he claims he’s been blocked from.

Videos by Suggest

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Nick’s legal team defends his right to have access to the trust fund.

“Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths,” the documents read. “But the facts about what did and did not happen to him are not at issue in this Trust litigation.”

Nick’s lawyers further stated that his parents had established a “smaller, separate trust for his individual benefit.” The trust is labeled “Nick’s Trust” in the documents.

The petition notably claims that one-half of the trust was required to be distributed to Nick upon his 30th birthday. The remainder was then to be given when he turned 35. He is currently 32 years old.

However, Nick’s legal team states in the petition that he has not received the mandatory distribution he was due when he turned 30. He has also not been informed of the total amount in the trust. However, his lawyers say it is more than $1.5 million.

The petition notes that there have been “months of repeated inquiries” to the current trustee. However, Nick’s legal team claims the trust has “offered a shifting series of excuses and justifications” about why he hasn’t received the funds. The lawyers noted that the trustee has “unsubstantiated ‘concerns'” about Nick’s “competence” to “manage the trust.”

Nick’s Lawyers Demand the First Half of the Trust Fund to Be Released For Legal and Commissary Expenses

The legal team is now asking that the first half of the trust payment be released to Nick to cover legal expenses and fund his commissary account while he is incarcerated.

Among the items Nick plans to purchase from the commissary with the funds are socks and personal hygiene products.

“These distributions are non-discretionary,” the petition reads. “The trust does not authorize the Trustee to condition these distribution points on any subjective assessment by the Trustee as to Nick’s intended use of those funds.”

Nick’s lawyers further argue that the current trustee is not authorized to withhold any items from a beneficiary deemed incompetent. However, the trustee may “modify the manner of distribution of an incompetent beneficiary.”

“There is no judicial declaration that Nick is incompetent,” the lawyers argue. “Nor has he been determined to lack capacity by the written statement of two licensed physicians.”

The legal team further accuses the current trustee of “abuse of Trustee’s discretion to refuse those requests” as no “use of his funds could be more important.”

Nick has been accused of fatally stabbing his parents in December 2025. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is currently behind bars awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin in September.