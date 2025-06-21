Nick Cannon Loses Track, Forgets 2 of His 12 Kids’ Names While Attempting Roll Call

Self-proclaimed king and prolific baby daddy Nick Cannon recently fumbled when asked to name all 12 of his kids.

Videos by Suggest

The 44-year-old joined the Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, where the influencer, while the two sat on yoga mats, asked him why he has so many children.

The Masked Singer host, who has 12 children with six different women, shot back that he sees himself as a king.

“Why do I have so many kids? I have a king complex,” Cannon told Althoff. “You know, Black men, we always be like, ‘What’s up, king?’ “

“I really think I’m the king,” he added.

“So you need to have… do kings have a lot of kids?” a somewhat confused Athoff asked.

“Yeah,” Cannon, ever the wordsmith, replied.

Althoff then asked Cannon to name all 12 of his kids.. It went about the way you’d imagine…

“I usually get in trouble,” Cannon stammered. He tried to list all of his children but ended up forgetting two.

“I know all of them, but like. Here we go. I’ll lay them all out for you,” Cannon told the podcast host. “Keep me honest. There’s Roc, Roe, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Onyx, Legendary, Zion, Zillion, Zen, and….see this is where. How many [are left?]”

“You’re missing two,” Althoff deadpanned. “I’m missing two,” Cannon repeated.

To be fair, unraveling King Cannon’s brood requires a bit of work.

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

He is also the father of son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in December 2021 from brain cancer, and daughter Halo, 2, with Alyssa Scott.

Fans Swoon Over Nick Cannon After Podcast Appearance

Meanwhile, Cannon’s charm seems to override his baby daddy status.

In the YouTube comments of the podcast episode, plenty of fans were charmed by Cannon’s antics.

“I watched for 7 minutes and I see why Nick Cannon has 12 kids!” one comment gushed. “Don’t agree with Nick’s ways (not that I have to), but he’s soo adorable and charming lol. I see why the women Flock ain’t gonna lie,” another fan agreed.

Other onlookers clocked the chemistry between Cannon and Bobbi Althoff, with at least one thinking baby fever might be in the air.

“Watch out, Bobbi, Nick Cannon might try to make you his new baby momma,” the comment read.