NHL Rookie Emil Heineman Struck by a Car, Will Miss Up to 1 Month Due to Injury

Emil Heineman, an NHL rookie and winger for the Montreal Canadiens, was struck by a car on Monday night. He is expected to miss about a month of play due to his injuries.

Heineman, 23, and his teammates were in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of their game against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night. He was struck as a pedestrian, and suffered an “upper body injury” according to the team.

His agent, Marcus Isaksson, told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet that Heineman sustained a wrist injury.

Emil Heineman Was Among the Top 10 NHL Rookies in Scoring Prior to His Accident

In a press release, Salt Lake City police said that they received a 911 call about the accident around 3 p.m. Upon responding, however, the police were unable to locate the injured pedestrian.

They later learned of Heineman’s identity. The Canadiens said that he did not show signs of serious injury and was being attended to by team doctors.

Police have identified all parties involved, with the Utah Highway Patrol also investigating. They are not releasing any additional details at this time.

Born in Leksand, Sweden, Heineman spent the first seven seasons of his hockey career playing for Leksands IF—first on their J20 team, then in the Swedish Hockey League.

He was drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2020. Over the next few years, his contract was included in trades to Calgary and ultimately Montreal. He played for the team’s AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, from 2022 to 2024 before getting the call up to the NHL.

Heineman recorded his first NHL goal on October 12, 2024. He was having a top-10 rookie scoring season prior to his accident.

The Canadiens shared the news of Heineman’s accident on their Instagram story, confirming reports that he is expected to miss three to four weeks of play. On his account, the winger received an outpouring of get well soon messages.