will-ferrell-smokes-and-looks-miserable-as-he-attends-nhl-game-dressed-as-buddy-the-elf

Will Ferrell sure knows how to commit to the bit!

On Sunday, Ferrell attended an NHL game in Los Angeles between the L.A. Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers, but not dressed as himself. Instead, the actor decided to wear the full Buddy the Elf costume from his 2003 Christmas movie Elf.

Ferrell decided to put a comedic spin on Buddy the Elf’s usual upbeat character by acting like an angry elf instead. In the photos taken from that night, the comedian can be seen pretending to smoke a cigarette while looking comedically grumpy. Ferrell sat beside his wife Viveca Paulin and their 14-year-old son Axel.

Elf Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

The holiday film has become a Christmas classic and just celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023. Mary Steenburgen, who played Walter’s wife in the movie, reflected on her time on set during an interview with People. She spoke with the outlet about her first day of work, which included filming the scene where Ferrell’s character chugs an entire 2-liter bottle of soda.

“I had not seen even a design or anything about what Will was going to look like,” Steenburgen said. “And then he comes in. … And I’m tall, but he towers over me, and he comes in in this elf outfit, and then I’m having to eat the spaghetti with maple syrup. I just spent the whole day trying to get my lines out without laughing.”

The actress continued to speak about Buddy’s hilarious attire saying, “You didn’t really get used to it. I think we’re all used to it more now than any of us were then, because we’d never seen it on posters or on sides of buses or any of that. And so we did tend to just enjoy it so much.”

Ferrell also spoke with People amid the anniversary saying that he’s “so lucky to have a movie like that in my catalog”, considering it “really means so much to so many people.”

“So that’s what’s so great about what I get to do,” Ferrell added. “You never really have an idea of what’s going to land with people, and I love the fact that this movie continues to resonate in a way that’s pretty incredible.”