NFL Star KaVontae Turpin Arrested On Weapon And Drug Charges In Collin County, Texas

NFL star KaVontae Turpin, who recently signed a deal worth millions with the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested on weapon and drug charges in Collin County, Texas.

According to an Allen Police Department report obtained by TMZ, the incident occurred at around 11:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 5. Officers allegedly clocked him going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone while driving in his 2022 Dodge.

After conducting a traffic stop, police allege that they found an unholstered 9mm pistol in the back of Turpin’s car. As per the report, the gun was in “plain view.” Moreover, police officers claim that they also found less than two ounces of weed in the vehicle’s center console.

As a result, KaVontae Turpin was arrested and charged with one count of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon. Shortly after, he was released on bond.

Criminal History

Back in 2019, as per NBC5, the NFL star pleaded guilty to assault charges for an October 2018 incident involving his then-girlfriend.

An affidavit obtained by the outlet said that a witness saw Turpin “manhandle” his girlfriend. Specifically, the document detailed that Turpin had assaulted the woman by “grabbing her from behind with one arm across her neck, her feet dragging as she kicked and yelled at him.”

He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury – family violence. He was sentenced to two years’ deferred adjudication probation. In addition, he needed to complete a 27-week partner abuse program.

This was not the first time he had been charged under similar circumstances.

According to ESPN, Turpin was charged with battery for a separate incident in New Mexico, potentially involving the same woman.

At the time, KaVontae Turpin had been playing college football for Texas Christian University. However, he was dismissed from the team after the accusations against him were made public.

Most recently, Turpin signed a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys for $18 million. He extended his time with the team that signed him back in 2022. According to the NFL team’s website, the deal made him the highest special-teams player in NFL history.