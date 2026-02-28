nfl-player-hospitalized-after-being-attacked-in-hotel-lobby

An NFL player was recently hospitalized after being assaulted by a group of people in a New York City hotel lobby.

Authorities informed the New York Post that the incident on Feb. 16 occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the lobby of the SIXTY LES hotel on Allen Street. Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was approached by four individuals, leading to a dispute.

“Safety Ronnie Hickman was a victim of assault early Monday morning at a New York City hotel,” the Browns explained in a statement. “Ronnie was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released, and is home resting with his family.”

No Arrests Made After Assault Led to NFL Player’s Hospitalization

Police are investigating why the 24-year-old New Jersey native was attacked and whether his career as a professional football player played a role.

The suspects allegedly struck Hickman before fleeing the scene. Hickman was in stable condition after the assault. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was discharged later that day.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, Hickman, an undrafted player from Ohio State, had a breakout season with the Browns, starting all 17 games.

NFL player Ronnie Hickman (33) exits after the Dolphins vs. Browns game on October 19, 2025, in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although the Browns finished the season 5-12, their defense was a bright spot. Hickman achieved career highs in tackles (103), passes defended (seven), and interceptions (two).

According to Fox News, Hickman made his NFL debut in the 2023 season after joining Cleveland as an undrafted free agent. In 10 games, he recorded a pick-six and 25 combined tackles. Hickman faces a significant offseason, as he is set to become a restricted free agent.

The Browns can place one of four tenders on Hickman. This allows them to match any offer sheet he receives from another team.