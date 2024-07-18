nfl-hall-of-famer-lawrence-taylor-arrested-again-in-florida

This is a bad week to be an NFL Hall of Famer. Former New York Giants star, Lawrence Taylor, is the latest football legend to run into a bit of bad luck.

Taylor has once again found himself in trouble with the law. The former star linebacker failed to follow the parameters of his agreement as a registered sex offender. So he turned himself in to local authorities in Broward County.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Lawrence Taylor Attorney Speaks Out

According to Lawrence’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh, the entire incident is a “misunderstanding.”

“My client, Lawrence Taylor, will be pleading ‘Not Guilty’ to the recent charges. As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense. This situation is a significant misunderstanding,” he said.

“So we are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor’s innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome.”

Taylor first pled guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute back in 2011. He was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl. At the time of the allegations, Taylor stated that the girl told him she was 19.

This is a developing story.