Next Queen Of Spain Princess Leonor Has A Surprisingly Approachable Style

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain may only be 16-years-old, but the young lady has a bright future ahead of her as the next queen of the sun-drenched nation. As the eldest child of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Leonor is the crown princess and heir apparent to the throne. That’s a lot of responsibility for such a young girl, but she’s already shown that she’s more than capable of handling it, and she’s done so in the most fashionable way possible.

Who Is Crown Princess Leonor Of Spain?

(Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images)

Though she’s still in her teens, Crown Princess Leonor already has a number of historical titles bestowed upon her. Also known as the Princess of Asturias, Leonor can also be called the Princess of Girona, Princess of Viana, Duchess of Montblanc, Countess of Cervera, and Lady of Balaguer.

Although Spain uses a male-preference cognatic primogeniture system, meaning that male offsprings’ claims to the throne supersede any female offspring’s claim. In other words, if King Felipe VI were to have a legitimate male heir, that child would become the heir apparent in Leonor’s stead.

Hitting The Right Marks With Royal Dad At Her Side

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Luckily, the king and queen’s second child was also a girl, Princess Sofia, so Leonor’s claim to the throne is strong and likely to remain unchallenged. Once she ascends the throne, she’ll be the first Spanish queen regent since Isabella II, whose reign lasted from 1833 to 1868.

In the above photo, Princess Leonor and her father King Felipe visit Santa Maria del Puerto de Somiedo, which had been honored as the 2 021 Best Asturian Village. Like her dad, Leonor chose comfort and approachability over high fashion, which helps lend the pair a down-to-earth vibe.

(Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)

When the whole family gets together, it’s certainly an event. Here King Felipe stands with his wife, Queen Letizia, on one side with his heir Leonor on his other. On the far right end stands young Princess Sofia and on the other side is her namesake, Queen Sofia, who is Felipe’s mother. In a nod to safety concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all five members of the family wear face masks to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

As the heir apparent, it’s obvious that Leonor is in heavy training to take over the throne. As a result, she often accompanies her father to public events, like the 29th Princess of Asturias Awards Concert last October.

She’s Still In School

(Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images)

Despite her many public appearances, Leonor is still a student. The 16-year-old attends UWC Atlantic College, a college in the UK that welcomes students aged 16-19. In the photo included above, Leonor poses on her new campus and doesn’t look any different from any other girl her age, despite her royal blood and future on the throne.

Two Princesses And A Queen In The Streetss

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Whenever Leonor, Princess Sofia, and Queen Letizia go out together, the three royal ladies are a force of fashion to be reckoned with. This photo was taken in August 2021 as the mother and daughters visited the Real Club Nautico de Palma. They all look casually stunning in their colorful sundresses and sandals.

Absolutely Darling Fashion

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Princess Leonor’s typical poise and elegance under the observation of so many eyes make her seem more mature than her years at times, but her style choices remind everyone that she’s still enjoying the blush of her youth. We love the way the bright red flats add a charming pop of color to what is otherwise a very sedate ensemble.

Effortlessly Poised

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

As the heir apparent, Princess Leonor is sometimes expected to attend public events on her own, as she did during the 30th Anniversary of the Cervantes Institute in March 2021. The ruffled dress is utterly adorable on the teen princess, and her cute little kitten heels make us want to buy a pair for ourselves.

The Queen And Her Grandaughter

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Despite the enormous weight of responsibilities waiting in Crown Princess Leonor’s future, she’s got tons of support in the form of her family. Here Queen Sofia shares an affectionate moment with her granddaughter. With the help of her older family members, who have walked the path before her, Leonor will no doubt have smashing success as the future queen of Spain.

