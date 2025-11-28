News Personality Found Dead at Office Days Before Her Wedding: RIP to Ritumoni Roy

Multiple news outlets are reporting the tragic death of journalist Ritumoni Roy.

NDTV reports that Roy was found dead on Monday at news outlet Sach the Reality’s office. The cause of death is reportedly hanging, with the manner of death believed to be suicide as of press time.

Officers reportedly found a note a the scene that read, “It is for the good of everyone. Sorry.”

To make the young journalist’s death, which occurred in Guwahati, Assam, even more tragic, she was slated to wed her fiancé on Dec. 3. As family tried to grasp the passing, loved ones claimed to police that Roy faced financial struggles.

The death is currently under investigation as of press time.

Sach the Reality issued a statement on Roy’s death, though the outlet did not confirm details of the incident initially.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of the skilled journalist Ritumoni Roy, a member of SACH THE REALITY,” the statement read. “We offer our heartfelt tribute to the talented journalist.”

Shubham Agarwal, Sach the Reality co-owner, later spoke to The Free Press Journal and described CCTV footage of the incident in detail and corroborating that suicide was the manner of death. He described the evidence as “painful to watch.”

“It is shocking to learn that she died by suicide at the office itself,” he said.