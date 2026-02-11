News Anchor Welcomes Baby Boy ‘During the Peak of the Once in Generation Ice Storm’

Talk about breaking the ice… A CBS news anchor’s baby made a dramatic debut, deciding to arrive smack in the middle of a record ice storm.

Indeed, Amelia Young from NewsChannel 5 in Nashville gave birth to her first child during the city’s recent major ice storm.

“Welcome to the world, Theodore Rudy Wingo,” Young wrote on Instagram on Feb. 2 alongside adorable snaps of her new baby. “Our sweet teddy came early last week, on January 27, during the peak of the once-in-a-generation ice storm. can’t wait to share more, we love him so much already.”

Of course, plenty of news fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the anchor on her new baby.

“Amelia! Congratulations!!! He is beautiful,” one onlooker gushed. “Tiny and precious,” another fan added. “Absolutely precious!! So happy for yall!” a third onlooker chimed in.

News Anchor Amelia Young Announced Her Upcoming Baby in an Adorable Video

Young and her husband, Matt Wingo, announced their pregnancy just before their one-year anniversary. In a video posted to Instagram, they shared clips of Wingo finding out, telling their family and friends, and surprising Young’s NewsChannel 5 co-workers. They also revealed their baby was due in January 2026, but they had no idea he would arrive in the middle of such a major storm.

“BREAKING NEWS: pregnancy edition,” Young wrote alongside the footage then. “by far the best news I’ve ever gotten to share… and I’ve been in the new industry for a decade!!! The love & support we’ve already felt from family + friends is incredible. baby w, you are already loved so so SO MUCH!!!!”

Young joined NewsChannel 5 as a reporter in July 2021. She previously worked at WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville and WEHT/WTVW in Evansville.

In December, the anchor explained that her career at NewsChannel 5 “will continue into motherhood” as the new Morning Traffic Anchor. Young joked that while the schedule shift may be small, it “means a lot to our growing family… like FINALLY having the same dinner time or Matt & I and upcoming full days of baby snuggles at home with our newborn.”