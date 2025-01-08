cop-flung-from-moving-car-while-trying-to-arrest-fleeing-suspect-in-shocking-video

A shocking video shows a crowd mocking an unconscious cop thrown from a speeding car while trying to arrest a woman in Texas last Friday.

A video from Beaumont captures a dramatic scene: a woman sprinting across a parking lot before jumping into an open convertible, pursued closely by a police officer. As the officer attempts to dive into the back seat to apprehend her, she floors the gas pedal, causing him to be thrown head-first onto the pavement.

As the officer lay unconscious on the ground, a crowd of bystanders stood nearby, laughing and cheering.

Along with a cacophony of jeers and guffaws, a member of the gleeful crowd can be heard saying, “Yo, yo! Police! Step on my man!”

Two Suspects Were Later Arrested Connected to the Incident

Police later arrested 28-year-old Jamaysha Butler, the suspected driver of the car, according to a Facebook post by the Beaumont Police Department. Butler is facing charges of intoxication assault and evading detention, both of which resulted in serious bodily harm to a peace officer.

The injured officer, whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a brain bleed. According to KDFM, the officer is now in stable condition.

Police also arrested another woman connected to the incident: 22-year-old Melissa Bell. According to KDFM, she allegedly kicked the arresting officer while he attempted to escort her to a patrol car.

Both Butler and Bell had previous arrests on their records. According to police, Bell’s most recent alleged actions led to charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, interfering with public duties, assaulting a peace officer, and multiple outstanding warrants.

Meanwhile, the footage of the cop getting flung from the racing car has been widely shared across social media. Many onlookers seem to feel the officer is largely at fault for his injury.

“Utter tripe. She didn’t even know he was there,” an X user wrote upon seeing the footage.

“Police officer put himself into a dangerous situation,” another onlooker on X agreed. “Not the best policing,” a third user chimed in.

“What an idiot….. I think he’s seen too many movies,” yet another user added.