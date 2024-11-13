jetblue-flight-hit-by-bullets-on-same-day-spirit-plane-was-struck

A JetBlue flight bound for New York City from Haiti was hit by bullets the same day as a Spirit Airlines plane was struck.

Videos by Suggest

The New York Post reports JetBlue was forced to temporarily halt all flights to Haiti after Flight 935 arrived at JFK International Airport with a bullet hole.

“We are actively investigating this incident in collaboration with relevant authorities,” JetBlue said in a statement. The airline company also stated that the flight did not experience any other issues as it made its way to New York City.

JetBlue has canceled all flights to and from Haiti between now through Dec. 2. The airline cited “ongoing gang violence” that has impacted air traffic in Port-au-Prince. The crime kicked up after the country elected its new prime minister.

A Spirit Airlines flight was forced to divert after being struck by gunfire as it was preparing to land at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. The flight, which took off from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, ended up being redirected to the Dominican Republic.

At least one individual, a flight attendant, was grazed by a bullet during the incident.

Toussaint Louverture International Airport officials have also suspended all flights.

“No Guest injuries were reported,” Spirit Airlines shared in a statement via The Daily Mail. “The plane has been taken out of service. We are arranging for a different aircraft to return our Guests and crew to FLL today.”

“The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority,” the airline added. “And we have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Cap-Haitien (CAP) pending further evaluation.”

American Airlines also announced one of its planes flying from Haiti’s main airport was hit by bullets.

Federal Aviation Administration Bans All U.S. Flights in the Territory and Airspace of Haiti

Following the Spirit and JetBlue flight incidents, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has decided to ban all U.S. flights flying in the territory and airspace of Haiti.

In a statement, the FAA has issued a notice prohibiting US civil aviation operations in Haiti below 10,000 feet, for 30 days.

The United Nations followed suit by announcing its flights were also being grounded. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed the news at a Tuesday briefing. “You will have seen that following a Spirit Airlines was shot at on its final approach at the airport in Port-au-Prince, the airport has now been closed until 18 November.”

“As a result, all UN flights have been suspended,” Dujarric then added. “Obviously limiting the flow of humanitarian aid and humanitarian personnel into the country.”