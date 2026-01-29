new-video-appears-to-show-alex-pretti-clashing-with-border-agents-days-before-his-death

As more details about the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti surface, a new video appears to show the Minneapolis resident and VA ICU nurse clashing with border agents days before his death.

Videos by Suggest

The video, which The News Movement posted, was reportedly recorded on Jan. 13. In it, a man appearing to resemble Pretti was seen wearing similar clothes to what he was wearing when he was killed on Jan. 24.

The man was seen shouting and spitting at border agents before kicking a federal SUV taillight, causing it to shatter nearby. He then shouted “F— you” and used the double middle finger gesture as agents stepped out of the vehicle. He was seen being knocked to the ground by the agents.

The agents then threw pepper balls and tear gas at nearby protesters amid the altercations. However, the man was ultimately released without being arrested.

Instead of leaving the scene, the man joined the nearby protesters and continued to shout at the agents.

The Family of Alex Pretti Confirms It Was Him Fighting With the Border Agents in the Video

In a statement to Fox News, Steve Schleicher, the attorney representing Alex Pretti’s family, confirmed that it was the late VA ICU nurse in the video.

“A week before Alex was gunned down in the street – despite posing no threat to anyone – he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents,” the statement reads. “Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing at the hands of ICE on Jan. 24.”

On Jan. 24, a border agent walked up to Pretti and two women and pepper-sprayed them. The agent also shoved the trio out of a street, resulting in Pretti and a woman falling to the ground. As Pretti tried to help the women, the border agent grabbed him and threw him back onto the ground.

After several border agents got involved in the scuffle, Pretti was shot multiple times.

Although Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Neom claimed that Pretti walked up to the agents and threatened them with his gun, several videos of the incident showed the nurse just holding his phone while recording an agent encounter.

It was confirmed that Pretti had a gun and a concealed carry license. His weapon was taken from him during the scuffle with agents. He did not appear to pull it out at any time.

As a result of the shooting, two border agents, who shot Pretti, were placed on administrative leave.