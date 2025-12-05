New Version of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in the Works Starring A-List Pop Singer

A brand-new take on Alice in Wonderland is officially moving forward, and the project already has Hollywood buzzing. It will feature Sabrina Carpenter, and will be a musical production.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lorene Scafaria will be penning the musical production of the untitled Alice In Wonderland movie. Pre-production has quietly begun, but the chatter is growing.

This upcoming version won’t be a traditional retelling. Sources describe it as a stylized fantasy adventure that blends contemporary music, bold visual effects, and a slightly darker tone.

It is unclear what exactly Sabrina Carpenter is undertaking, but it is safe to assume she’ll be playing Alice.

The film is to be produced by Marc Platt, who is behind the broadway and film production of Wicked. It looks like he’s come right off the heels of the most loved film production this year to make something just as magical.

Producer Behind ‘Wicked’ Is At The Helm

Also producing the film are Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, who you may know from Gossip Girls and Pretty Little Liars.

With an A-list star and such iconic producers, we might be in store for something incredible.

Unfortunately, nothing else is known right now. No other cast has been mentioned, revealed, or leaked. Some expect the production to be ready as early as 2027, but that’s mostly based on speculation.

Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland was first published as a novel in 1865. We’ve had quite a few film productions since then, and the story remains incredibly popular. I’ve never bothered much with the franchise myself, but I once did an Alice In Wonderland escape room, which was pretty cool.

I do wonder how this musical production will stand up against the 2010 film which starred Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp. Although it’s got mixed reviews, it’s a classic that means the world to many.

Whether this film will come as a heartfelt reimagining or a soulless cash grab remains to be seen. Starring Sabrina Carpenter will raise many eyebrows, as it will likely be seen as an attempt to grab eyes instead of prioritizing a great Alice performance.

But, again, we’ll have to wait and see.