New Species of ‘Horror’ Wasp Discovered in the US, Scientist ‘Didn’t Think It Was Real’

Scientists have discovered a new wasp species that channels the titular Alien from the iconic sci-fi series. The creature’s feature-worthy insect lays its eggs inside living flies, causing the larvae to burst forth from the host’s abdomen.

The study’s lead author, Logan Moore, a biologist at Mississippi State University, admitted that he and his team were initially in disbelief.

“At the time we didn’t think it was real,” Moore told Live Science.

Thanks @NaturePodcast for having me on! We talked about a new #braconid wasp species that uses adult Drosophila flies as its host. Fly lovers be warned, this timelapse of #parasitoid wasp larval emergence is in #natureismetal territory. Link to the episode below. pic.twitter.com/Afnb4NSMcT — Matt Ballinger (@spirophasma) September 14, 2024

The female of this interspecies infiltrator, known as Syntretus perlmani, reproduces by inserting her hypodermic-like ovipositor—similar to the stinger of stinging wasps—into the abdomen of a fruit fly to deposit her eggs.

The life strategies of #parasitoids are stunningly diverse, but no wasps that attack and develop inside adult flies have ever been described. Our article describes the first one. Its hosts: Drosophila melanogaster and other species of #Drosophila #Entomology #Braconidae https://t.co/SYQXncQjA2 pic.twitter.com/RyQ4OHONsU — Matt Ballinger (@spirophasma) September 12, 2024

The embryo hatches into a small, spiky-tailed larva that develops within the living host for approximately 18 days. It eventually bursts out of the host’s abdomen, causing a severe stomachache that is often fatal.

“Just to add an additional layer of horror, the fly will normally remain alive for several hours after that,” Moore added.

It’s really tough not to think of the xenomorph bursting from John Hurt’s chest right about now…

These fruit fly invaders are classified as parasitoids rather than parasites. This is because they invariably kill their hosts, whereas the latter typically leave their hosts alive.

The New Wasp Species Use on Fruit Flies as Their Hosts

Perlmani, the only wasp species known to infect fruit flies, was discovered last year in a Mississippi backyard. This was while scientists were collecting drosophila affinis fruit flies to examine for parasitic nematodes.

“If you dissect thousands of flies, you will see some things that are strange and odd, and you’ll never see them again,” Moore declared of the discovery.

This parasitic pregnancy may appear to be a dreadful way to perish. However, the discovery could benefit those concerned about the quality of their produce.

True to their name, fruit flies are drawn to overripe fruits and vegetables. They often breed in drains, garbage disposals, and empty bottles. This behavior makes it challenging to eliminate them from the kitchen.

So without these horrifying wasps culling the fruit fly population, there’s no telling how out of hand they might be.

Meanwhile, Moore speculated on why it took so long for scientists to notice such weird creatures preying on common fruit flies.

“I would say maybe the one thing that would explain why it’s gone undiscovered for so long is because nobody is expecting it,” Moore reasoned. “No parasitoid wasp has been known to infect the adult stage of not just Drosophila, but of flies in general.”



