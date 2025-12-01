new-netflix-christmas-movie-was-watched-20-million-times-in-5-days

‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas romcoms, and Netflix’s latest has already sleigh-ed the competition.

Champagne Problems (which, according to Netflix, is absolutely crushing heavy hitters like Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and K-Pop Demon Hunters after dropping on November 26, racking up over 20 million views) is packed with all the tropes and silliness we’ve come to expect—and love—from the holiday rom-com genre.

If you’re a fan of the genre (or have simply ever watched a rom-com), you can probably guess how this movie goes.

Champagne Problems follows Sydney Price (played by Minka Kelly), a workaholic executive climbing the corporate ladder, who’s sent to France just before Christmas to seal the deal on acquiring a beloved champagne house. But one magical night in Paris, she sets aside PowerPoints for passion and falls for a charming stranger—only to discover he’s the son of the very company she’s trying to buy. Cue the chaos, Christmas lights, and heartfelt drama.

There’s no need to be a Scrooge about the predictable, lighthearted charm of a Hallmark-style movie. After all, 90 minutes of mindless escapism is a welcome gift during the holiday rush. However, the Champagne Problems trailer tells you everything you need to know about this cliché-ridden Emily in Paris knockoff. It’s the same old story: a career-driven woman learns all her problems can be solved by a smoldering man. It seems all Sydney Price wanted for Christmas was the patriarchy.

Some Netflix Fans Roast Streamer’s Latest Christmas Hit

The comments section for the trailer seems to agree, with plenty of comparisons to Emily in Paris… and, in fairness, a sleighful of holiday cheer.

“Emily in Paris as a Christmas movie, anyone? Even down to the champagne bottle turning race!” one top comment read.

“I’m starting to think all Americans have this French fantasy of staying somewhere in Paris where they see the Eiffel Tower, hooking up with French guys (or women), and somehow going to French vineyards and doing business. This reminds me of Emily in Paris, just with different actors!” a second Netflix fan added.

Meanwhile, other fans were happy to see Minka Kelly in another of the streamer’s offerings.

“Love that Minka is the new Netflix girl!! I’d love to see her in more things,” one fan gushed. “Minka Kelly, anything, yes and yes,” a second fan agreed. “I only want to watch it for Minka, love her,” a third onlooker chimed in.

If you can’t get enough of Americans conquering love in France, Champagne Problems is streaming on Netflix now. Meanwhile, the fifth season of Emily in Paris starts on December 18.