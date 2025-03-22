New Mexico Car Show Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 16 Injured

Three people lost their lives, and 16 others were injured in a shooting during a car show in New Mexico.

Gunfire broke out just after 10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Young Park in Las Cruces, a city located 45 miles north of El Paso, Texas, authorities reported.

“Officers arrived and learned of multiple gunshot victims. Most were transported to local hospitals,” the Las Cruces Police Department reported on Facebook. The department described the incident as a “mass shooting.”

Alleged footage from the incident reveals a harrowing scene of chaos.

Police have not disclosed the number of victims. However, Lt Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo confirmed that at least three people were killed and 16 others injured.

“Honestly, [nowadays] a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will,” Bencomo wrote on Instagram.

“This was a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning,” she added.

Eyewitnesses Recount Shocking Car Show Shooting

The gunfire broke out during a monthly gathering of modified sports car enthusiasts, a lively event that attracted a crowd of 200 on Friday, March 21, according to witnesses interviewed by The New York Times.

An altercation reportedly occurred just moments before gunfire erupted. Witnesses observed one individual carrying what appeared to be an assault-style weapon.

Meanwhile, Angel Legaspy, a 20-year-old whose parked car was struck by gunfire, vividly recounted the terrifying ordeal.

“They just started shooting, and they just started running around everybody,” Legaspy recalled the Times. He also added that bullets hit “all over the place.”

Manuel Urbina, a visitor from Wyoming, described how the crowd erupted into a panic almost instantly.

“People were running everywhere,” he recounted. “We all started to run, and then I saw a young man laid out on the ground.”

The suspect or suspects remain at large, and authorities have yet to determine a motive for the shooting. The park and its surrounding area have been closed to the public as police conduct their investigation.

Local police were being supported by the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, working together to assist in the investigation.