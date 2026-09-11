‘X-Men’ Reboot Casts ‘Scream’ Movie Actor

Marvel has cast Asa Germann as Angel in its upcoming X-Men reboot, adding the Scream 7 actor to a growing ensemble of young mutants.

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Germann will play Warren Worthington III, the wealthy mutant better known as Angel. The character possesses large white wings that allow him to fly. Angel first appeared in the original X-Men comic book in 1963 and became one of the team’s earliest members.

Germann joins a cast that already includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Maya Boyd as Storm, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost and Adam Driver as the villain Mr. Sinister. Christopher Abbott will play Professor Charles Xavier.

Jake Schreier, who directed Marvel’s Thunderbolts, will direct the new X-Men film. Marvel has scheduled the movie for release on May 5, 2028.

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Germann brings recent experience from both superhero and horror franchises to the project. He played Sam Riordan in Gen V, a The Boys spinoff that followed students at a university for young superheroes. He also appeared in the final season of the show.

Germann also appeared in Scream 7, where he played Lucas Bowden, a high school classmate of Sidney Prescott’s daughter. That role placed him in another major franchise before his move into Marvel’s mutant roster.

According to reports, Germann originally auditioned for Cyclops. Marvel ultimately gave that role to Kit Connor, but the studio selected Germann to portray Angel.

The new film will introduce Marvel Studios’ version of the X-Men after the franchise previously appeared in films produced by 20th Century Fox. Ben Foster played Angel in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006, while Ben Hardy portrayed a younger version of the character in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016.

Angel’s comic-book history gives Marvel several potential directions for the character. In later stories, the villain Apocalypse transforms Angel into Archangel and replaces his feathered wings with metallic ones (which would be so cool to see on the big screen).