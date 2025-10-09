New Florida Bill Threatens Universities With Financial Repercussions For Not Renaming Roads After Charlie Kirk

A new Florida bill threatens financial repercussions for universities within the state that do not rename roads after Charlie Kirk.

Videos by Suggest

The bill was introduced by state representative Kevin Steele just weeks after the conservative pundit’s shocking assassination.

“State funds shall be withheld from any state university or Florida College System institution whose board of trustees fails to redesignate the roadway or portion of a roadway listed in subsections (1) and (2), respectively, within 90 days after the effective date of this act,” the bill reads.

Steele also took to X to speak out about his new bill. “I’m honored to file HB 113,” he stated. “Which renames a street at each of the public institutions in Florida to Charlie James Kirk. My goal with this bill is to continue his legacy through generations of students that will attend our schools and will be faced with many differing ideas.”

The Florida bill further states, “New College of Florida shall redesignate College Drive as Charlie James Kirk Drive. The University of Florida shall redesignate Stadium Road as Charlie James Kirk Road. Hillsborough College shall redesign West Tampa Bay Boulevard from Air Cargo Road to North Dale Mabry as Charlie James Kirk Drive.”

The new bill was also introduced just as Florida’s Lake County board of commissioners designated a stretch of road as the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway.

“Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway has been approved by the Lake County Commission,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced. “The road is a section of Wellness Way from US 27 to the Orange County Line. Lake County’s dedication of the highway represents the first county to memorialize Kirk in the aftermath of his assassination.”

Charlie Kirk was not from Florida. He was raised in Illinois and had been living in Arizona with his family.

Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated While Debating Students at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk passed away after he was fatally shot on Sept. 10.

The well-known right-wing political activist was debating with a student about gun violence when a bullet hit the left side of his neck.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was reportedly in critical condition at around 12:30 p.m. local time. However, President Trump revealed a little over two hours later that Kirk had officially succumbed to his injury.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me,” Trump further stated. “And now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family.”

Trump then added, “Charlie, we love you!”