Nevada Man Collapsed And Died Outside Of Six Flags Magic Mountain In California

A 41-year-old Nevada man suddently collapsed at the entrance of Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. Despite efforts, the man died at the scene of a cardiac arrest.

As reported by NBC Los Angeles, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 4. According to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station (SCSS), the man collapsed at around 5 p.m. at the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in Valencia, California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the park. Personnel performed life-saving measures, including CPR, according to The Signal Santa Clarita Valley. Unfortunately, approximately 40 minutes after arriving at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim was subsequently identified as 41-year-old Anthony Travaglia of Nevada. He appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest, which was not caused by any of the rides. Instead, the SCSS stated that Travaglia died of natural causes.

Six Flags Magic Mountain shared a statement with NBC Los Angeles, addressing the death of Travaglia.

“We were saddened to learn of a medical event that occurred at the front entrance of the park this evening involving a guest,” the statement read. “Our safety team responded immediately to provide aid, with local authorities arriving in minutes to render additional support. Our thoughts are with the guest and their family at this time.”

Amusement Park Fatality

This incident comes less than a month after a Universal Epic Universe became unresponsive and then died after riding one of the park’s roller coasters.

According to ABC News, the incident occurred on September 17. A man, later identified as 32-year-old Kevin Zavala, was riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster. Mid-ride, Zavala became unresponsive, and after being rushed to a local hospital, he was declared dead.

The New York Post, citing an Orlando medical examiner, reported that the man’s death was ruled accidental. His death, however, was caused by blunt impact injuries, a fact that shocked many.

An amusement park guest who witnessed the incident told WKMG that Zavala was slumped over, bleeding, and with a seemingly broken leg following the ride.

“I don’t know if he was dead in that moment, but I think yes,” the guest, Maria Fernandez, told the outlet.