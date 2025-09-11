12-Year-Old Boy Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Feeling “Dizzy” At Recess

A 12-year-old boy from Colorado felt dizzy while at recess, not knowing that soon after, he’d collapse and suffer a cardiac arrest. According to CBS News, Jordan Palomar of Fort Morgan suffered this sudden medical episode two weeks ago.

School Nurse Saves Life Of 12-Year-Old Boy After He Suffers Cardiac Arrest At Recess

The school nurse immediately began to perform CPR, saving the boy’s life. “They did everything perfectly right at the right time to save my life,” said Jordan.

Upon arrival, emergency services transferred the 12-year-old to HCA HealthOne Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian St. Luke’s. Doctors quickly implanted a device that was able to regulate Jordan’s heartbeat.

The boy then woke up in the hospital and was able to celebrate his 13th birthday with his twin brother. “I didn’t even know why I was in here,” said Jordan while still recovering in the hospital.

His parents recall dropping everything as soon as they heard of their child’s medical emergency. “I just remember going as fast as I could, just trying to get to him,” said his father.

Jordan’s mother was worried about what would happen if things were different. “Things could have gone a lot differently,” she said. “He might not have been here to celebrate that birthday.”

Knowing that Jordan was much younger than someone who’d typically suffer from a cardiac arrest, doctors are still investigating what happened. “We’re still working to understand the exact cause,” said Dr. Ian Milligan.

“I think awareness and having a plan in place, having the right people and training and devices in the right places is the best thing we can do for our children,” he continued.

Not only was he with family upon awaking. Jordan’s school friends showed up to give him handmade cards wishing him a swift recovery.

PEOPLE reported that Milligan credited the school nurse’s use of CPR and an AED (automated external defibrillator) at recess for saving his life. “The praise goes to the folks that were there with him,” he said.