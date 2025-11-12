netflix-reveals-its-next-meghan-markle-project

The Duchess of Sussex is coming back to the small screen. Meghan Markle is reteaming with Netflix to spread some holiday cheer in an upcoming special.

On Monday, the release date for the 44-year-old mother of two’s Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, was announced.

The streamer took to X to make the big announcement, alongside an image of a grinning Markle, decked out in festive green, leaning over a lavish holiday-themed table setting.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1353AA0mng — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2025

Markle also shared the news on Instagram. “Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix ✨,” she wrote alongside the same image Netflix shared.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Collaborated with Netflix on Several Projects

The festive edition follows the success of the first two installments of With Love, Meghan, which blends cooking, conversation, and wellness tips with celebrity cameos. Markle introduced the show last year as part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-dollar Netflix deal, combining elements of home-inspired self-care with approachable entertaining.

The streamer reportedly filmed the first two seasons back-to-back. Part two premiered in the summer and featured guests like Tan France and Chrissy Teigen.

While her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, did not appear in the series, the family’s Montecito home served as a backdrop for several segments.

This project is the latest collaboration between Markle and Netflix, following the couple’s 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan and the 2023 documentary Live to Lead, which featured inspirational figures globally.

The Sussexes announced their Netflix partnership in 2020 under their Archewell Productions banner. With Love, Meghan has since become the Duchess’s primary solo project, focusing on her interests in cooking, mindfulness, and sustainable living.

Meanwhile, the With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration special premieres on Netflix on December 3.