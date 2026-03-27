Netflix Hikes Subscription Prices Across All Plans

More like “Netflix and bill.” The streamer raised its prices on all three plan tiers on Thursday, the second price hike in just over a year.

Videos by Suggest

The Standard With Ads plan will increase by $1 to $8.99 per month. The ad-free Standard plan will increase by $2 to $19.99 per month, and the Premium plan will also see a $2 hike, bringing it to $26.99 per month.

The price increase will affect both new and existing Netflix subscribers. New members will see the updated prices immediately. Existing subscribers will see the changes roll out over the next few weeks, depending on their billing cycle, and will receive an email notification about a month before the new price is applied to their account.

“Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices,” Netflix explained in a statement via Variety.

Netflix Also Raised Its Prices Back in 2025

This isn’t the first time Netflix has recently raised its prices. The company, which had over 325 million subscribers at the end of 2025, last increased its U.S. prices in January 2025. That hike was the first time in three years that the streamer had raised the cost of its popular Standard plan.

Meanwhile, the popular streamer has had a rollercoaster of a year. Last month, Netflix abandoned its plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery after declining to match Paramount Skydance’s bid. As a result, Paramount paid Netflix a $2.8 billion deal-breakup fee.

Earlier this month, Netflix titles won several Academy Awards. Frankenstein took home three, while KPop Demon Hunters won two. The streamer’s acclaimed 2025 offering Train Dreams also picked up several nominations.