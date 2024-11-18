netflix-exec-breaks-silence-on-jake-paul-mike-tyson-streaming-debacle

Not long after the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson streaming issues, Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone released a memo to employees about the debacle.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman took to X (formerly Twitter) to share details of the memo’s contents.

“This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers,” Stone wrote. “I’m sure many of you have seen the chatter in the press and on social media about the quality issues.”

Stone then noted, “We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success.”

65 million concurrent viewers watched the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas through Netflix on Friday, Nov. 15. However, the streaming service started to experience issues early on in the programming. More than 88,000 reports were made through Down Detector amid the fight.

Despite the issues, the fight was considered Netflix’s biggest live sports event to date. Mike Tyson fell to the YouTuber-turned-fighter.

Netflix is reportedly set to broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day. It will also begin streaming WWE “Raw” on Jan. 6.

Jake Paul Speaks Out After Beating Mike Tyson

Following his big win against Mike Tyson, Jake Paul quickly took to his socials to speak out about the fight. He also defended the longtime heavyweight champion against various critics, including Piers Morgan.

“Prime @MikeTyson would have destroyed @jakepaul in 90 seconds,” Morgan stated on X. “A 58-year-old Tyson went 8 rounds against a much fitter and very capable boxer half his age. Mock him all you like, but Mike’s got the heart of a lion, balls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend.”

Responding to Morgan, Paul wrote, “Who mocked him? He’s a f–king beast. All respect to the Baddest Ever. It was an honor to share the ring with him @MikeTyson.”

Tyson also took to X to share his thoughts about the fight. “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” he shared. “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

Tyson went on to add, “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”