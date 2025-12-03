Netflix Dating Show Couple Divorcing After 4-Year Marriage

Another Netflix dating show couple proves that not all love is blind, calling it quits after four years.

Love Is Blind season 3 stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux took to Instagram earlier today to announce they’re divorcing.

Alexa and Brennon revealed their “difficult decision” to divorce in a statement, which they said came “after much reflection and many heartfelt conversations.” They added, “This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

The couple first met on the popular Netflix dating show and married on camera in July 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, in July 2024.

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way,” the statement added. “While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

They requested privacy as they focus on their individual paths, prioritizing their daughter: “move forward and focus on [their] individual paths while keeping [their] precious daughter as our top priority.”

Stunned Fans Mourn End of Netflix Dating Show Couple’s Romance: ‘Didn’t See This Coming’

Fans of the Netflix reality stars-turned-married couple-turned-divorced co-parents flooded the comments, mourning the end of their whirlwind love story.

“I actually gasped out loud. Didn’t see this coming,” one stunned fan wrote. “You were THE love is blind couple,” a second baffled fan added.

“I didn’t expect to feel so sad for a couple and family I’ve never met,” a third thoughtful fan wrote. “You seem to handle everything life throws at you with so much dignity and grace. Always in your corner!” they added.

Meanwhile, some fans couldn’t help but speculate on what went wrong.

“He was unhappy for a long time. You can tell from the pictures. They were in 2 separate worlds. She got what she wanted…motherhood,” one armchair expert offered.

Back in July, all seemed well for Alexa and Brennon Lemieux as they celebrated the first birthday of their daughter.

“Happy birthday to my littlest but greatest love,” Alexa wrote alongside several snaps of the seemingly happy trio.

“Thank you for making my heart whole… I’m still in awe that I’m lucky enough to know you, much less be your mom,” she added.