I Tried Nestlé’s New Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Creamer, And It’s Worth Its Weight In Gold

Full disclaimer: three weeks ago, I was a bit of a black coffee snoot. Whether at home, restaurants, hotels, or even gas stations, I’ve always opted for plain, black, hot coffee: no creamers, sugar, no fuss.

In fact, I used to turn my nose up at coffee only shades below the color of milk. And while I still believe coffee should taste like coffee, my stance on creamer has changed forever, and Nestlé Coffee mate®’s new limited edition flavor is to blame.

I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve used this creamer every day since I got it. Even now, as I write, I’m thinking about the fact that I only have one, maybe two, servings left in my bottle. Indeed, Nestlé Coffee mate® has turned this black coffee addict into a sweet coffee lover, which is no easy task.

Brown Butter + Chocolate = Perfection

Nestlé paired two things it knows best—coffee creamer and cookies—into its limited edition Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Creamer. This delicious blend of semi-sweet chocolate and buttery, caramelized brown sugar adds just the right touch of sweetness to your morning brew.

Because, to be fair, I love the occasional trip through a drive-thru for a sugary, whip cream-covered latte. But as far as the coffee I drink in large quantities every morning, I need something far less cloying. I never once got tired of Nestlé’s Brown Butter creamer or thought it was too sweet.

Instead, it elevated my usual morning routine into a full-on “treat yourself” moment. I love the subtle scent of fresh-baked cookies I get while I sip, and the caramelly brown sugar complements the bitterness of the coffee beautifully. I’ve drank a lot of coffee and tried a lot of flavors, and this is by far the best.

Am I worried about the day when this limited edition creamer is no longer available? Yes. Does that stop me from using it in my coffee every day, multiple times a day? Sadly, no.

RELATED: Why Adding Salt To Your Coffee Makes It Sweeter And More Sippable

Coffee Mate’s Seasonal Selections

The Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie creamer is part of Nestlé’s seasonal collection of small-batch flavors. (Is there anything better than fall flavors and coffee? I didn’t think so.) Also included in the selection are Peppermint Mocha and Pumpkin Spice.

(Nestlé)

Peppermint mocha is a wintry classic that has become a recent favorite of mine. Something about the rich cocoa and bright mint blend beautifully. And I’m not trying to tell you how to live your life or anything, but it does taste great with a little nip of peppermint schnapps, too.

Moreover, no one does pumpkin spice like Nestlé, and their classic autumn flavor delivers on all the warm, spicy goodness you love. And if you’re like me and can’t get enough of pumpkin flavors, NESTLÉ® has got you covered, too. Its Nestlé® Toll House® Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough features cozy flavors of nutmeg and cinnamon with delicious white chocolate chips (*drool*).

(Nestlé)

While you’re in the Halloween spirit, try Nestlé® Toll House® M&M’S® Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. These cookies are the quintessential spooky season treat, featuring festive bat, ghost, and pumpkin sprinkles with multi-colored M&Ms. Who needs to be young enough to trick-or-treat when you have these sweet treats at home?

Nestlé’s seasonal selections are in grocery stores nationwide starting this month. Make sure to try these mouthwatering, limited edition flavors before they’re gone (or before I start stockpiling them all for myself).

More From Suggest