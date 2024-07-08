Nepo Baby Class of 2024: Where Celebrity Kids Are Heading to College This Fall

With the first day of the fall semester of 2024 just around the corner, here is where the nepo baby class of 2024 is heading.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Daughter, Violet, Is Going to Yale University

According to PEOPLE, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter Violet will be heading to Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Classes are to start on Aug. 28.

Last fall, Garner spoke about Violet’s college search journey. “The excitement and stress go hand-in-hand,” she said while on Live with Kelly and Mark. “She’s handling it like a champ and she’s totally in charge. She’s a self-starter.”

Jennifer Garner also spoke about how Violet was looking to find the “perfect” school for her. “She’s in the middle of all that,” Jennifer gushed. “I’m proud of her no matter what.

However, the Elektra star completely lost her composure following Violet’s high school graduation in May. “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” she wrote in the post’s caption, with a graduation cap emoji. “Bless our hearts.”

The nepo baby has yet to announce what her major is.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses Will Be Heading to Brown

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s son Moses is going to be attending Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Classes are set to start on Aug. 30.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last spring, Paltrow admitted her youngest heading off to college is giving her a nervous breakdown.

“My identity has been being a mother,” she shared. “You start to let go in increments when they’re driving themselves around or doing certain things. It is a slower process. I feel really lucky because I have a close group of mom friends and we all raised our kids alongside one another. So we’re kind of in it together.”

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ Nepo Baby Suri Recently Reveal Where She Is Heading to College

Suri Cruise, the only child of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, recently revealed she will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Classes start on Aug. 26.

Suri seemingly shared where she was heading after high school in a “Commitment Day” TikTok video. However, she did not reveal what her major is.

Suri recently made headlines over her decision to drop her dad Tom’s last name at her high school graduation. Cruise has reportedly not been close with Suri since he and Holmes divorced in 2012. Many believe that his religion, Scientology, maybe the reason for the fallout.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Daughter Chance Will Be Attending New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts

Although her father is facing multiple legal troubles, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughter Chance will be going to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts next month. Classes start on Sept. 3.

Chance shared the exciting news about her post-high school decision on Instagram in Dec. 2023. She and her mother, Sarah Chapman, celebrated the big milestone.

Diddy also celebrated in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals! GO CHANCE GO! I love you so much! @myfancychance.”