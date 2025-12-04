‘Need a Second to Catch up on the Rest of My Life’: Southern Rock Star Suddenly Pauses Tour Plans

A rising Southern rock star hit the brakes on his tour plans… and his fans are singing his praises for it.

Singer-songwriter Austin Meade took to Instagram recently to share some disappointing news with fans.

“Howdy y’all – I was really looking forward to heading out for the next 2 weeks, but the timing just isn’t going to work right now,” the “Stoner Fantasy” singer wrote in a November 4 Instagram post.

“I’ve been gone most of this year, and I need a second to catch up on the rest of my life,” Meade continued. “Shows on the Nov 5-16 tour are being rescheduled to 2026.”

Meade went on to plug his new album, Almost Famous, adding, “Thanks for understanding and see you shortly.”

Fans Rally Behind Austin Meade Suddenly Pausing Tour Plans: ‘You Deserve It’

Usually, when an artist reschedules tour dates for personal reasons, fans are quick to grumble and revolt. But the Southern rock star’s loyal (and growing) fanbase happily hit pause, cheering on the “Dopamine Drop” singer for taking a well-deserved breather. Turns out, a little self-care hits the right note with Meade’s acolytes.

“Normalize artists rescheduling when they need to take a break!” one top comment read under Meade’s announcement. “You’re the hardest working musician I know, Meade! Take the time to catch up and get some rest; you deserve it,” a second fan offered. “Smart man, have to fill your own tank first! We’ll be here!!” a third fan happily chimed in.

Southern rock star Austin Meade performs in 2024. (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

The closest thing to a complaint from the Southern rocker’s fans was, “Literally had tickets to see you Friday! Still love ya though, man, rest up.” That comment was met by Meade himself with, “Promise we will be back, thanks for supporting!”

You love to see it.

Meanwhile, Meade’s tour is back in full swing, with his next stop at the Jolly Fox Club in Huntsville, Texas, this Friday.