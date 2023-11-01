Nearly-Nude Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne Spoof Kanye And Bianca For Halloween

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne just revealed their most daring Halloween look yet!

On Tuesday, October 31, Sharon uploaded a photo to Instagram sharing her and Ozzy’s Halloween costumes. The longtime couple brought shock value to social media by dressing as rapper Kanye West and his “wife” Bianca Censori in her infamous pillow outfit.

In the snap, Ozzy, 74, wore an all-black ensemble similar to West’s outfit in the snap with Censori. The rock icon’s costume included a zip-up jacket, baggy pants, and elbow-length leather gloves. Sharon, 71, wore a costume to emulate Censori’s nude heels and purple pillow “outfit.” She completed her look by slicking her hair back and adding red polish to her nails.

Sharon simply captioned the photo, “Happy Halloween 🤘”

Fans of both Sharon and Ozzy swarmed the post’s comment section to praise the couple for their creativity.

“Kanye and Bianca should be f***** flatterrrred ❤️.” one fan commented.

Another said, “Omg! It’s Kanye and Bianca! 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

“The greatest thing Ive ever seen,” a third gushed.

“WINNER 🏆” a fourth follower declared.

Sharon And Ozzy’s Bizarre Death Pact

Sharon and Ozzy have already figured out their end-of-life plans—and they include voluntary euthanasia.

In the TV personality’s 2007 memoir, Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter, she revealed her and Ozzy’s plans to travel to Switzerland where voluntary euthanasia is permitted.

Sharon explained in an interview with Mirror, “Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it – we’d be off.”

Over a decade after her interview with the publication, Sharon and Ozzy haven’t changed their minds about the unconventional plan, as confirmed on The Osbournes Podcast.