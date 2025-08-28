nbc-star-returning-to-his-show-after-years-away

NBC’s Chicago Med is returning to its roots, bringing back a star who left the show a decade ago.

In the upcoming eleventh season of the show, original cast member Nick Gehlfuss is set to make a highly anticipated return in a guest-starring role, Deadline reports, citing sources close to the production. Details about the number of episodes he will appear in remain undisclosed, according to the outlet.

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead on NBC’s beloved show, ‘Chicago Med.’ (Photo by George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images)

Gehlfuss played Dr. Will Halstead from the show’s start in 2015 until the Season 8 finale. In his final episode, Halstead got his fairy tale ending, reuniting with Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) in Seattle. The two drove off into the sunset with her son Owen (Ari Morgan), and just like that, Halstead became a stepdad.

Star and the NBC Show’s Producers Left the Door Open for a Return for Dr. Will Halstead

Of course, fans of the beloved NBC show no doubt wonder what the star’s character has been up to for the past couple of years. That’s why the actor and the showrunners agreed to leave the door open for a return for Dr. Halstead.

“We’ve actually talked about that, and that was part of the decision in how we exited Will,” Gehlfuss told Deadline back in 2023 of a possible return. “I wanted that to be the case, but of course, I would have been okay with whatever the writers felt necessary for the story. So I’m glad that they preserve that possibility. They said outright, ‘You know, we’d be happy to have you come back whenever you want.’ And it’s really touching.”

Gehlfuss appeared in 202 episodes of One Chicago, including crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. His Chicago P.D. co-star, Jesse Lee Soffer, played Detective Jay Halstead, Will’s younger brother. Both actors announced their departures from the franchise just months apart. Soffer has since returned to Chicago P.D. as a director.

Season 11 will feature Gehlfuss’s first appearance on the hit NBC medical drama since his departure in 2023.