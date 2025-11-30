National Guard Member Is ‘Fighting For His Life’ Following Deadly DC Shooting

The West Virginia National Guard member is “fighting for his life” after being shot in Washington, DC, on Nov. 26.

While appearing on Fox & Friends on Saturday, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey gave an update on the National Guard member identified as Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe.

“Andrew is fighting for his life right now,” Morrisey explained. “And his family and all of his friends, they’re trying to harvest as many prayers as possible.”

The shooting occurred near the Farragut West Metro station, which is located two blocks from the White House. Wolfe and another National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, were injured.

Beckstrom, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries on Thanksgiving Day. She was 20 years old.

The suspect, identified as an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was also shot moments after the attack. He is currently in serious condition.

U.S. Attorney for DC, Jeanine Pirro, confirmed that Lakanwal was initially charged with assault and weapons possession. She also said her office would update the charges against him.

The motive has not been confirmed.

President Trump Threatens to Close Immigration For ‘Third World Countries’ Following the National Guard Member Shooting Incident

Meanwhile, President Trump used the shooting incident to threaten the idea of closing immigration processing for “third world countries.”

Although he didn’t specify which countries this plan would affect, the world leader claimed the closure would allow the “U.S. system to recover fully.”

Along with the threat, President Trump also blamed his predecessor, President Biden, for the National Guard member shooting. He pointed out that Lakanwal came to the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome, which was designed for those who were potential targets of the t-rrorists after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.

According to a congressional report, more than 70,000 Afghan nationals came to the U.S. under a two-year parole to obtain permanent status.

Lakanwal was previously working with the U.S. military and CIA-backed forces in Afghanistan. CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the shooting suspect was part of a “partner force” in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province.

Lakanwal applied for asylum in December 2024 and was approved in April 2025. He did not have a known criminal background.