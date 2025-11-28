Sarah Beckstrom, National Guard Member Shot In Washington DC, Dies At 20

Sarah Beckstrom, one of the National Guard members shot in Washington DC, has died. President Donald Trump confirmed her passing in a solemn address on Thanksgiving night.

Videos by Suggest

Speaking with military units, Trump revealed Beckstrom died from her injuries. She had been shot in the chest while standing guard. Her condition was previously critical.

“She’s just passed away – she’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now,” Trump said. “Incredible person, outstanding in every single way, in every department. Just horrible.”

Sarah Beckstrom Dead

After being shot, first responders rushed the National Guard member to emergency surgery. Despite their attempts, there was nothing that they could do. Her father knew earlier in the day that she would pass.

“I’m holding her hand right now,” Gary Beckstrom said. “She has a mortal wound. It’s not going to be a recovery.”

Authorities arrested Rahmanullah Lakanwal for allegedly shooting two National Guard members. They also plan to pursue first degree murder charges. A third National Guard member managed to take down the suspect witha pocket knife.

He’s also facing three counts of assault with intent to kill and criminal possession of a weapon.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also spoke out about the death of Beckstrom.

“Devastated. Please pray for Sarah. Pray for her family,” Bondi also posted on X. “America will never forget her courage. There WILL BE JUSTICE for Sarah. Continue to pray for Andrew. Thank you to President Trump — the death penalty is back.”

Andrew Wolfe remains in critical condition. He was shot in the terrorist attack. His current condition is unknown.

“Hopefully, we’ll get better news with respect to him,” Trump also said. “And the monster that did this is also in serious condition, but we won’t even talk about him.”

The duo had just been sworn in for their duties for a day when the attack happened. Beckstrom is remembered for her kind spirit. She had volunteered to work Thanksgiving for others.

“She volunteered to be there on Thanksgiving — working today — she volunteered, as did many of those guardsmen and women, so other people could be home with their families,” Bondi said.