2 National Guard Members Wounded in Shooting Near White House

Two members of the National Guard are in critical condition following a shooting in Washington D.C., according to the Associated Press.

Videos by Suggest

The news service reports both military members are in critical condition; the alleged shooter, who has not been identified publicly, was also shot. AP reports the suspect has “injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.” All three parties are currently hospitalized.

The incident occurred at the corner of 17th Street NW and I Street NW, per D.C. police.

At 3:56 p.m. local time, police stated, “MPD officials continue to gather information on this critical incident and will have an update for the community shortly.”

President Donald Trump issued a statement on the incident, writing on Truth Social: “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

Flights Have Resumed at Reagan Airport in Wake of the Shooting

There was a brief stoppage reported at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in light of the shooting. However, flights have resumed.

“Passengers should check with their airline for schedule updates,” an airport rep shared on X. “There may be delays related to a law enforcement incident in downtown Washington, D.C., earlier today. Flights have resumed, and the airport is open and operating normally.”