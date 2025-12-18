NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle Dies Alongside Wife and Kids After Jet Crash, Congressman Confirms

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle has reportedly died in a jet crash on Thursday.

According to family friend Rep. Richard Hudson, the 55-year-old, his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle, and their two children were among six people killed in a plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday morning.

“I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them,” Hudson wrote on X. “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

“The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were,” Hudson added, referring to the couple’s humanitarian efforts.

Friend Garrett Mitchell Also Confirms Passing of Greg Biffle

Friend Garrett Mitchell also confirmed the family was on a private jet heading to Florida.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane,” Mitchell shared on Facebook. “Because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

According to the Associated Press, Biffle was traveling with his wife, daughter Emma, 14, and son Ryder, 5. Their Cessna C550 crashed around 10:15 a.m. while attempting to land in foggy weather at Statesville Regional Airport. Three other individuals reportedly died in the crash.

Biffle started his NASCAR career in 1995. He is one of only three drivers to win championships in both the Busch Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. Biffle retired from full-time racing in 2016. However, he returned to NASCAR with Truck Series starts for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2019 and 2020.

The Vancouver, Washington native was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023. He also received the 2024 NMPA Myers Brothers Award for his humanitarian work.