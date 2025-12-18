Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle’s Private Jet Crashes, Fatalities Reported

CultureCelebs
By Craig Garrett
December 18, 2025 | 12:02 p.m. CST
nascar-driver-greg-biffles-private-jet-crashes-fatalities-reported
getty

A business jet reportedly owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed Thursday while landing at a regional airport in Statesville, North Carolina. The accident sparked a large fire, resulting in multiple fatalities, per WSOC-TV.

Videos by Suggest

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Harrowing footage from the incident shows the wreckage engulfed in flames.

According to WSOC-TV, FAA registration shows the plane’s tail number, N257BW, belongs to GB Aviation Leasing, a company owned by former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. Officials have not released details on who was on board.

A local sheriff’s office has confirmed multiple fatalities in the plane crash.

The Jet Crash Reportedly Occurred When the Aircraft Attempted to Return to the Airport

According to its website, Statesville Regional Airport offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and multiple NASCAR teams. Located about 45 miles north of Charlotte, the airport has not yet provided information regarding any injuries.

Charlotte outlet WCNC Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich shared an animation of the flight path, which showed the plane immediately turning around to attempt a landing. The aircraft crashed while trying to return to the airport.

Statesville City Manager Ron Smith confirmed that local, state, and federal agencies are present at the scene.

“Everybody is here on site at this point, and we anticipate this will be going for quite some time,” Smith said, per WCNC.

This is a developing story…