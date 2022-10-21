This Revolutionary Teeth Whitening Powder Reversed Years Of Stains Sans Sensitivity

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Confession: I’ve never feared dentists in the past, but my last appointment got me pretty close. In my younger years, I’d fly through check-ups with ease, pick up my toothbrush goodie bag, and be on my merry, pearly-toothed way.

But at my last appointment, the dental hygienist had to work hard (like, really hard) to remove years of stains and build-up. I had never spent so long in a cleaning, and it was wholly unpleasant—and unfortunately, not that surprising.

When it comes to partaking in things that stain the teeth, I’m as guilty as it gets. Black coffee, red wine, tea, cola, tomato-based foods, sugar, soy sauce, smoking—virtually all of my favorite things contribute to teeth discoloration and build-up.

Still, I’d be lying if I said having yellow teeth was motivation enough to ditch my daily black coffee fix. So I started looking for solutions to brighten my smile without 1) ruining my enamel, 2) breaking the bank, or 3) both.

Finding A Sweeter Solution

I’ve dabbled in teeth whitening before, but I’ve never developed a routine, either professionally or at home. In the past, I’ve bought drugstore whitening strips, wrecked my enamel, and then given up for fear of never being able to painlessly enjoy ice cream again.

Other products, like pens and mouthwashes, didn’t deliver noticeable results. And swishing with good ol’ hydrogen peroxide? Well, that did even more damage than the first cheap drugstore remedy. So, when I first saw MySweetSmile’s Teeth Whitening Powder, I was intrigued.

MySweetSmile’s secret ingredient is a non-abrasive whitening ingredient called Pentasodium Triphosphate (PT). This compound gently removes extrinsic stains caused by beverages, food, and smoking.

Additionally, this lightly mint-scented powder contains calcium carbonate that removes plaque and tartar as you brush your teeth. Strontium Chloride Hexahydrate, another key ingredient, works to prevent tooth sensitivity and gum irritation.

My Experience With MySweetSmile

So far, I’ve used the MySweetSmile whitening powder three times over two weeks. Using the powder is simple enough. I dip my damp toothbrush (a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush) into the pot, brush like normal, and rinse.

The only slightly tedious part is the time requirement. The package directs you to allow one full minute of brushing for each quarter of the mouth. I use my phone’s stopwatch to keep track of the time, but four minutes does feel kind of long and adds up to about 1.5 Sonicare cycles overall.

After using the powder, I follow up with my regular toothpaste (Crest Charcoal 3D White). The box suggests this as an optional step, but I’m not crazy about how the powder tastes. (Granted, it still tastes better than other strips and gels I’ve tried in the past: a little bitter, mostly mild, a bit like hydrogen peroxide).

Luckily, re-brushing my teeth gets rid of the flavor right away so I can enjoy the results, not a harsh aftertaste. I was genuinely amazed to see the yellow in the corners of my teeth disappear after just one use. Skepticism be darned, this product surpassed my expectations.

Enjoy That ‘Fresh From The Dentist’ Feeling For Longer

After three treatments, my powder pot looks virtually untouched. I don’t doubt that my single 30-gram container will last me the better part of a year, which makes its $30 price tag all the more appealing. (Comparatively, $30 would get you just one month’s supply of a major leading brand’s whitening strips.)

Honestly, I went into this with fairly low expectations, but I’m pleasantly surprised by my results. I can happily report no increase in sensitivity or gum irritation, and my stains continue to lift more and more with each treatment.

To be fair, some of my positive results might be attributed to my electric toothbrush’s scrubbing power. But as I mentioned earlier, my love of coffee and “cab savs” did MySweetSmile no favors. Yet, despite my drinks of choice, this whitening powder managed to give me visibly whiter teeth with just one treatment.

And while this product shouldn’t replace a trip to the dentist, it can certainly keep your chompers looking and feeling cleaner for longer between appointments. So next time you’re in the dentist’s chair, it’ll be less of a pain for everyone—you and your hygienist.

