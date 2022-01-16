‘My 600 lb Life’ Has Had A Number Of Fan Favorites Die

The TLC reality show My 600 lb Life has become a fan favorite for showing viewers what it’s really like to live with extreme weight gain, and the back breaking work it takes to shed pounds in order to live a healthier lifestyle. Sadly, there are a number of former cast members whose chronic health issues resulted in their passing. We remember those people now, and we of course offer our sincere condolences to their friends and families.

Gina Krasley

Dr. Nowzaradan, best known as Dr. Now, welcomed Gina Krasley to his Houston practice in Season 8 of My 600 lb Life. Krasley showed a huge amount of initiative by relocating from New Jersey in order to be closer to the famed weight-loss specialist. It was a struggle for her to lose the weight necessary for Dr. Now to perform surgery, but she announced in March 2021 on her YouTube channel that she had finally dropped 300 lbs. Sadly, she passed away a few months later on August 1, 2021. Krasley is survived by her wife, sister and mother.

Coliesa McMillian

Another person we met in Season 8, Coliesa McMillian, successfully went through her treatment and saw real improvements while undergoing talk therapy. McMillian passed away on September 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The coroner’s report indicated she died from natural causes due to complications from her weight-loss surgery. She was 41-years-old.

James King

Father of six James King was first introduced to audiences in Season 5. During his first appearance, he weighed 791 lbs, though by the following year when he made another showing on the program, he’d gained some weight and now weighed 840 lbs. He died in Nashville, Tennessee on April 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, their six children, and 19 grandchildren.

Kelly Mason

Dr. Now seemed to have a soft spot for hardworking Kelly Mason, who appeared on the show in 2019. She quickly lost a lot of weight under the doctor’s direction and the two were often seen joking around with each other. Heartbreakingly, Mason passed away in her sleep after suffering a heart attack while filming the show. Dr. Now called her father to report the tragic news, telling him, “I want to tell you that Kelly tried very hard and fought all the way to the end,” adding, “She’s an inspiration.” Mason was only a day away from her 42nd birthday at the time of her passing.

Sean Milliken

When we first met Sean Milliken, he weighed over 900 lbs. With Dr. Now’s help, he was able to shed a whopping 400 lbs, which was an impressive feat. Unfortunately, after the show aired, Milliken experienced a number of misfortunes, including the unexpected death of his mother as well as flooding in his apartment due to Hurricane Harvey. He passed away in February of 2019 due to complications from an infection, his father explained on Facebook.

Lisa Fleming

My 600 lb Life introduced Lisa Fleming in Season 6. She weighed 700 lbs and was bedridden. In order for her to leave the house, it took seven paramedics. Dr. Now was able to help Fleming lose 200 lbs after weight-loss surgery, but she soon fell ill and never recovered. She was 50-years-old.

James “LB” Bonner

A fan favorite, James “LB” Bonner amassed a huge following on social media following his Season 6 appearance on My 600 lb Life. He’d managed to lose half of his starting weight of 650 lbs. Fans were drawn to his optimism, which is why so many were taken by complete surprise when Bonner took his own life on August 2, 2018 after struggling with depression. He died just a week before his castmate Lisa Fleming’s death.

Robert Buchel

The first My 600 lb Life castmate to pass away during filming also happened during Season 6. Robert Buchel weighed 840 lbs when he first visited Dr. Now’s office. With the good doctor’s assistance, Buchel was able to lose 340 pounds. Unfortunately, Buchel also suffered from an addiction to painkillers and passed away after having a heart attack. His episode aired four months after his death. Buchel was engaged to be married, so we offer our thoughts and well wishes to his fiancée.

As the second person to appear on My 600-Lb Life, Henry Foots made a huge impact on viewers. When he first joined the show, he weighed about 750 pounds and wanted to lose weight for his high school reunion. Foots was able to drop down to 275 lbs with Dr. Now’s help, but he sadly wound up passing away about a year after his episode aired. We share our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

