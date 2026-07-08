Music Star Reportedly Killed by Speeding Motorcyclist: Details on Master Parrot’s Death

Ugandan music fans are mourning the death of veteran singer Master Parrot, who reportedly died after a road accident on Kampala’s Northern Bypass.

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Master Parrot, whose real name was David Sifaayo, died on June 1 after sustaining fatal injuries in an incident in the Masanafu area of Kampala.

Fans widely knew him for hit songs including “Muliro,” “Maama Wabaana,” and “Ekikompola,” which helped establish him as one of Uganda’s leading performers during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Early media reports stated that Sifaayo was struck by a speeding motorcycle while attempting to cross the Northern Bypass. Those reports said authorities were still gathering details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Master Parrot Soon Passed In Hospital

Officers rushed Sifaayo to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said investigators were reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run. Authorities have not publicly announced any arrests.

Master Parrot rose to prominence as one of the pioneers of Uganda’s urban music movement. He also became a founding member of the original Firebase Crew alongside fellow musician Bobi Wine and helped shape the country’s dancehall and Afro-pop scene. His energetic performances and catchy songs earned him a loyal following throughout East Africa.

Tributes poured in soon after news of his death emerged. Bobi Wine remembered his longtime friend in a social media post, writing that he had lost “our brother Master Parrot” and recalling years of shared memories and laughter. Uganda National Musicians Federation president Eddy Kenzo also honored the late performer, expressing sadness over the loss.

Family members, fellow musicians, and supporters gathered to celebrate Sifaayo’s life and musical legacy in the days following his death. Reports said he left behind seven known children, while relatives reflected on his influence both as an entertainer and as a father.

Master Parrot’s songs remain an enduring part of Uganda’s music history, and his death marks the loss of a performer whose work entertained audiences for decades.