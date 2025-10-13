Music Star Found Dead, Suicide Reported as Cause of Death: Ras Sheehama Was 59

Details have come out about a beloved musician’s death as he’s been laid to rest.

Ras Sheehama, the acclaimed international musician, died on Sept. 5. Police sources told the Namibia Press Agency and Namibia’s NBC that the 59-year-old reggae star died by suicide.

The reported cause of death was hanging, with authorities finding Sheehama hanging from the roof of his home in Windhoek, Namibia.

Police told Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi told NAMPA that the departed left a suicide note behind. Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga told Informanté that “no foul play is suspected.” Authorities have not released the contents of the note or any other circumstances around Sheehama’s death.

Per NBC and The Nambian, loved ones laid the “Inotila” and “Cassinga” favorite to rest in Anamulenge Cemetery in Outapi, Omusati Region, Namibia. A release of doves was said to be part of the ceremony. Those in attendance included Sheehama’s widow Saskia, his children, politician Sophia Shaningwa, Big Ben Kandukira, Tate Buti and Jossy Joss.

Saskia reportedly praised her late husband during the service, saying she was “was mesmerised by his talent.” Big Ben added, “He taught me that music must speak to the people.”