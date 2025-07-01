Music Legend Dies After Kidney Issues: Carlos Schvartzman Was 77

Renowned Paraguayan musician Carlos Schvartzman died on Saturday.

The Association of Musicians of Paraguay (AMP) confirmed his passing through an official statement, according to Ultima Hora. Per the outlet, the pianist, guitarist, and jazz composer died after a long illness following a chronic kidney disease.

“His legacy as a musician, teacher, and trainer marked entire generations, leaving an indelible mark on our culture,” the AMP’s statement read.

Born in Asunción on November 4, 1947, Schvartzman was a key music pioneer in Paraguay and a member of the iconic group Las Voces Nuevas, inspiring generations with his talent, per Ultima Hora.

In the early 1970s, Schvartzman formed Las Voces Nuevas, a group that blended Paraguayan folklore with jazz harmony. He recorded an LP in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the renowned ION studios with musicians from Camerata Bariloche, including José Bragato.

This marked the early experimentation with blending polka and contemporary jazz, both in instrumental and vocal arrangements. From this innovative fusion, groups like Cantoral, Arte y Tiempo, and Asunción Vocal Ensamble emerged, all shaped by the influential work of Schvartzman.

Schvartzman served as a floor instructor for the Bachelor’s Degree in Music program at FADA. He pursued studies in Architecture at the National University of Asunción (UNA) from 1966 to 1969 and also worked as an English teacher at the CCPA between 1972 and 1975.

A Former Student Pays Tribute to Music Legend Carlos Schvartzman

Beloved musician Sergio Cuquejo took to social media to pay tribute to Carlos Schvartzman in the wake of his passing.

“Today, I am deeply sad when I say goodbye to my harmony and orchestration teacher, Carlos,” Cuquejo wrote, translated to English. “A hallmark of Paraguayan music, a generous sage, a brilliant artist who left his mark on every note, on every teaching, and on every person who had the happiness to learn from him. His legacy transcends scores and stages.”

“In my training, his guidance was fundamental, and his words will continue to resonate every time I write a harmony, every time I imagine an orchestra. Thank you so much, Master. The music continues to play, but today it does so in a minor key,” he concluded.