Music Industry Figure Seriously Injured in ‘Pretty Bad Cycling Accident’

Music industry figure Joshua Scott revealed last month that he was recovering after being seriously injured in a “pretty bad” cycling accident.

In an Aug. 15 Instagram post, the JHS Pedals founder released a statement about the incident. “I’ma. private guy,” he pointed out. “But I do want you to know that I was in a pretty bad cycling accident – lots of broken things and lots of stitches.”

He then confirmed that he is fine and will pull through like he has in the past. However, he is stepping out of the public eye during his recovery.

“You won’t be seeing my face for a bit (trust me – you don’t want to ) and if I haven’t returned your email, DM, or text, this is why,” he said. “If you’re the praying type, say a few for the swelling, the breaks, and the overall mental weight of it all.”

In an Instagram Story post on Sept. 10, the music industry figure pointed out it had been four weeks since his accident.

On Aug. 28, Scott gave a detailed update on his cycling accident recovery. Although the update started positively, with doctors saying he was healing well, the music industry figure said he still has a long way to go.

“Right after the appointment, I nearly passed out in the hallway,” he explained. “Pale, clammy, shaky, and completely out of control. It’s a disheartening and frustrating feeling, especially when you don’t know why it happens. Vulnerability hit hard.”

However, he said there was a “bright side” to the update; someone brought him some dinner, which was a “fancy” grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup. He said the meal was exactly what he needed.

“The last few days have been a strange mix of progress and setbacks,” he continued. “Sometimes all at once.”

Scott went on to add that he was looking forward to his first night out since the accident.