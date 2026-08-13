Music Icon Cancels Concert ‘in Solidarity’ With Striking Workers

Singer Graham Nash knows when to use his platform to stand up for what’s right.

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The legendary musician, who is in the middle of a multicity tour, canceled one of his dates to stand alongside striking workers.

His team made the announcement via Instagram on July 29.

“We are disappointed to let you know that the July 31st Graham Nash show at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico, VA has been cancelled in solidarity with the workers on strike at the Botanical Garden. All tickets will be promptly refunded,” the announcement read.

“We truly appreciate the loyalty of our audience and will work on a Richmond-area return to the stage in 2027.”

Photo: Graham Nash/Instagram

Workers from the Botanical Garden staged a one day strike on July 29, according to WTVR. Members of the LGBG Workers United union called for the strike after more than 500 days of negotiations.

The union called for a total boycott of the Garden until an agreement is reached. This included asking members to cancel their memberships. Aside from Nash, folk singer Jesse Welles canceled his concert for July 29.

“We would not want to put you in a position to cross the picket line, we are sorry. To the garden: pay a living wage or get lost. And to the workers, never back down,” Welles wrote on social media, according to the news outlet.

“We are trying to come to the middle and come to a good compromise where we can make a livable wage,” union members said.

Horticulturist Flora Meeker added, “And to not worry about how we’re going to pay rent or put food on the table, how are we going to pay for our medical bills, and I think that the hard work we do deserves that.”

On August 8, LGBG Workers United released a statement on Instagram about where the negotiations stand.

“On 8/7/26, our negotiating committee met with the Garden and they proposed their best, last, and final offer. We can’t share exact details, but it was a disappointing offer with little movement. The in-unit members will be voting on whether to ratify or strike down the contract next week,” they wrote.

In another Instagram post on August 12, the union announced they had rejected the “Last, Best, and Final offer.”

“We now have to go through internal procedures and notification before details and next steps are released,” they said.