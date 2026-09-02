Early 2000s Social Media Platform Is Making a Comeback

Myspace, one of the defining social media platforms of the early 2000s, is preparing for a return.

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Chris and Tim Vanderhook from Viant Technologies, who bought the once-dominant social network from News Corp, have confirmed plans to relaunch Myspace, bringing the platform back into the social media conversation years after it lost its place to newer services.

Myspace rose to prominence during the early days of social networking. The platform allowed users to create personal profiles, connect with friends and share music and other content. It became particularly influential in the music world, where artists used Myspace to promote their work and build audiences.

Chris and Tim Vanderhook Want To Try Again With Myspace

The Vanderhooks are dedicated to resurrecting the social media site.

Per PEOPLE, the brothers opened up about their acquisition of the network in Tommy Avallone’s new documentary, Myspace.

“We still own Myspace. We are stewards of the Myspace brand at this point, and we are going to relaunch Myspace. We’re just waiting for the right time to do it. And if that one doesn’t work, we’ll do it again,” they said.

This isn’t the first time Chris and Tim Vanderhook have attempted to make Myspace work. When they bought it from News Corp in 2011, they tried their best to make the site work.

“We built an entirely new Myspace,” they said.

“We really tried to modernize it, but it was a different company at that point. It wasn’t the same Myspace,” they continued. “By that time, they had been through four other sets of management and CEOs. We were going to be the fifth ones, and I think that there were a lot of the people who were really just done.”

However, “Everything that could go wrong, goes wrong,” explained Tim. “Every advertiser cancels. They like Facebook. It became just an onslaught of losses.”

They lost over $150 million. But they haven’t let that keep them down forever.

The social networking website that started it all might be coming back in full form. We’ll have to wait and see.